Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $58.22

Shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $58.22 and last traded at $57.25, with a volume of 1006447 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.24.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Standpoint Research cut Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $728.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.68 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is 21.99%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,773,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,818,000 after purchasing an additional 357,999 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,148,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,022,000 after acquiring an additional 8,718 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,741,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,196,000 after acquiring an additional 52,658 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 758,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,717,000 after acquiring an additional 77,155 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 66.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 688,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,823,000 after acquiring an additional 274,436 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile (NYSE:CTB)

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

