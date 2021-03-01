Copa (NYSE:CPA) Sets New 12-Month High at $94.75

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $94.75 and last traded at $93.09, with a volume of 1782 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $91.67.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CPA shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Copa from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group cut Copa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Copa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on Copa from $60.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12, a PEG ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.09 and a 200 day moving average of $67.18.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.15. Copa had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 32.25%. The firm had revenue of $158.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. Copa’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Copa during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Copa by 155.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,416,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,421,000 after buying an additional 863,156 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its holdings in Copa by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,041,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,470,000 after buying an additional 503,956 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Copa by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,751,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,524,000 after buying an additional 427,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Copa by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,080,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $160,698,000 after buying an additional 382,635 shares during the last quarter.

Copa Company Profile (NYSE:CPA)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 80 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 102 aircraft comprising 82 Boeing 737-Next Generation, 14 Embraer 190, and six Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

