Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Price Target Raised to $4.00

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at CIBC from $2.75 to $4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 61.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CPPMF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from $2.50 to $2.70 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TD Securities increased their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Copper Mountain Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.93.

Shares of CPPMF stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $2.48. 222,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,289. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.93 and a 200 day moving average of $1.18. Copper Mountain Mining has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $3.00.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 135 crown granted mineral claims, 176 located mineral claims, 15 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702.1 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

