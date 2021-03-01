Copperwynd Financial LLC Has $2.02 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Copperwynd Financial LLC lessened its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,632 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 9,111 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 1.0% of Copperwynd Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 39.9% in the third quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 7,018 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 4.7% in the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 604,631 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $31,308,000 after buying an additional 27,028 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 77.6% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 21,855 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 9,549 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 92.1% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 57,056 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after buying an additional 27,353 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at about $453,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wedbush upped their target price on Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $71.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.63. The company had a trading volume of 670,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,810,797. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $65.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $254.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.54%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

