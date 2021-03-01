Copperwynd Financial LLC Has $5.37 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 41.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,014 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 2.6% of Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $5.36 on Monday, hitting $319.50. 1,189,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,252,496. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $338.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $324.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.36.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

