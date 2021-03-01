Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.90-2.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.2-17.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.14 billion.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CORE. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Core-Mark from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Core-Mark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CORE opened at $32.58 on Monday. Core-Mark has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $36.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.16 and a 200 day moving average of $31.22.

In other Core-Mark news, CFO Christopher M. Miller sold 2,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total value of $76,719.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,793.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brian Brandon sold 2,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total transaction of $69,154.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at $224,743.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

