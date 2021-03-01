Cormark Comments on Royal Bank of Canada’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) – Research analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, February 25th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the financial services provider will earn $9.49 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.68. Cormark also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$89.93 to C$102.97 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. CIBC boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$127.00 to C$128.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, CSFB boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$116.36.

RY opened at C$108.36 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$107.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$101.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$154.40 billion and a PE ratio of 13.85. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$72.00 and a 1 year high of C$113.39.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.03 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$11.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.58 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.22%.

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$110.53, for a total transaction of C$588,230.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$649,131.53.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

