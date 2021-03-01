CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Trading Down 39.9%

CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)’s stock price dropped 39.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.00 and last traded at $9.02. Approximately 10,796,041 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 673% from the average daily volume of 1,397,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on CorMedix in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CorMedix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CorMedix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.46.
The company has a market cap of $289.83 million, a PE ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.89 and a 200-day moving average of $6.80.
About CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)
CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.
Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?
Receive News & Ratings for CorMedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorMedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.