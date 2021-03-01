CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Trading Down 39.9%

CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)’s stock price dropped 39.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.00 and last traded at $9.02. Approximately 10,796,041 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 673% from the average daily volume of 1,397,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on CorMedix in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CorMedix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CorMedix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.46.

Get CorMedix alerts:

The company has a market cap of $289.83 million, a PE ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.89 and a 200-day moving average of $6.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CorMedix by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,995,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,824,000 after purchasing an additional 88,855 shares during the last quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in CorMedix by 111.0% in the third quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,758,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,603,000 after purchasing an additional 925,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in CorMedix by 5.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 25,921 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of CorMedix by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 352,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 14,540 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CorMedix by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 213,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 80,257 shares during the period. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for CorMedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorMedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.