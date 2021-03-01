Cortex (CTXC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.45 Million

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One Cortex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000323 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cortex has a total market capitalization of $39.39 million and $6.45 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cortex has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00055735 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $379.24 or 0.00776468 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00030645 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006669 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00060680 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00029710 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00043049 BTC.

Cortex Coin Profile

Cortex (CRYPTO:CTXC) is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Cortex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

