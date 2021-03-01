Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Trading Up 6.9%

Shares of Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) were up 6.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.66 and last traded at $36.43. Approximately 297,042 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 306,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.07.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRTX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Cortexyme in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cortexyme in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cortexyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cortexyme currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.55 and its 200-day moving average is $42.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 0.95.

In other Cortexyme news, CEO Casey Lynch sold 20,000 shares of Cortexyme stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $725,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,808,693.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Leslie Holsinger sold 40,000 shares of Cortexyme stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total transaction of $1,232,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,000. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cortexyme by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners acquired a new position in Cortexyme in the fourth quarter worth $528,000. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cortexyme by 163.2% in the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cortexyme in the fourth quarter worth $910,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Cortexyme by 383.8% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 32,027 shares during the period. 55.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is COR388, an orally-administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

