Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Sets New 52-Week High at $4.41

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.41 and last traded at $4.41, with a volume of 9406 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.16.

CJREF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Corus Entertainment from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Corus Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Corus Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.42.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.90 and a 200 day moving average of $3.04. The company has a market cap of $917.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $319.23 million for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 12.40% and a negative net margin of 42.57%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Corus Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CJREF)

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 34 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

