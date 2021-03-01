Cosmos (ATOM) Achieves Market Cap of $3.84 Billion

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for $18.19 or 0.00036971 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion and approximately $480.74 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 12.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,916.95 or 0.99406572 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00008895 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.13 or 0.00105942 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000239 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000253 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003550 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00011990 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 268,929,567 coins and its circulating supply is 211,144,964 coins. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Cosmos Coin Trading

