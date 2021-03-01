Cosmos (ATOM) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $480.74 Million

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for about $18.19 or 0.00036971 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion and approximately $480.74 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,916.95 or 0.99406572 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00008895 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.13 or 0.00105942 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000239 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000253 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003550 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00011990 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

ATOM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 268,929,567 coins and its circulating supply is 211,144,964 coins. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Cosmos Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.