Coty (NYSE:COTY) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) rose 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.28 and last traded at $8.07. Approximately 13,878,286 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 15,158,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.67.

Several brokerages recently commented on COTY. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Coty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Coty from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Coty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Coty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.56.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.34. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Coty had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Coty’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 367,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,572,374. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Singer bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $27,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 371,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,592,944.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 116,000 shares of company stock worth $791,790. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Coty by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 409,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coty by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Coty by 16.6% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coty by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

