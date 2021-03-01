Covenant Partners LLC Has $1.05 Million Stake in Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

Covenant Partners LLC increased its position in Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 108.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,077 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 13,075 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TOT. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Total during the 4th quarter valued at $420,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Total in the fourth quarter worth about $8,630,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Total during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Total by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 447,429 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $18,753,000 after purchasing an additional 43,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Total during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TOT shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Total in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Total from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of Total in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Total presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

Shares of TOT opened at $46.60 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $123.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.44, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. Total Se has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $48.94.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Total had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 5.36%. As a group, research analysts predict that Total Se will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Total

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

