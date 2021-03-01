Covenant Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Covenant Partners LLC increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) by 133.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,332 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 131,743 shares during the quarter. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 174.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,080,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,279,000 after buying an additional 1,322,868 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 195.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 432,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 286,072 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 713.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 119,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 104,767 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter worth $633,000. 2.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Friday. Banco Sabadell upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Shares of NYSE:BBVA opened at $5.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.13 and a 200 day moving average of $3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $37.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.63 and a beta of 1.45. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.49 and a 52 week high of $5.86.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

