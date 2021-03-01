Covenant Partners LLC Purchases 12,411 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Covenant Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,411 shares during the quarter. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ABB. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of ABB by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 175,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,908,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in ABB by 15.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in ABB during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ABB by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

ABB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ABB in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nordea Equity Research cut ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, DZ Bank raised ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE:ABB opened at $28.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.42. ABB Ltd has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $30.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.29. The firm has a market cap of $62.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. ABB had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. ABB’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

