COVER Protocol (COVER) Tops One Day Volume of $3.54 Million

COVER Protocol (CURRENCY:COVER) traded up 18.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 1st. During the last seven days, COVER Protocol has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. COVER Protocol has a market capitalization of $60.46 million and approximately $3.54 million worth of COVER Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One COVER Protocol token can currently be bought for about $1,012.67 or 0.02034642 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $258.42 or 0.00519217 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00072548 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.58 or 0.00077512 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00056462 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.46 or 0.00077267 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $229.80 or 0.00461708 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 40% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00026737 BTC.

COVER Protocol Profile

COVER Protocol’s total supply is 67,331 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,699 tokens. The official message board for COVER Protocol is coverprotocol.medium.com . COVER Protocol’s official website is www.coverprotocol.com

COVER Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVER Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVER Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COVER Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

