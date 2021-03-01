Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)’s stock price dropped 8.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.81 and last traded at $34.13. Approximately 1,340,600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 830,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.16.
CVET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Covetrus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays started coverage on Covetrus in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.39.
In other Covetrus news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total transaction of $77,756.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Stuart Hinton sold 14,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $535,162.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,211.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,556 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,404. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Covetrus by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 105,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,302,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,927,000 after buying an additional 754,020 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $573,000. Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.
About Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET)
Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.
