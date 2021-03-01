Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)’s stock price dropped 8.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.81 and last traded at $34.13. Approximately 1,340,600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 830,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.16.

CVET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Covetrus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays started coverage on Covetrus in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.39.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 7.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Covetrus news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total transaction of $77,756.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Stuart Hinton sold 14,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $535,162.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,211.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,556 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,404. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Covetrus by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 105,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,302,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,927,000 after buying an additional 754,020 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $573,000. Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

