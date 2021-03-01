Cowen Begins Coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Research analysts at Cowen initiated coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BCRX. TheStreet lowered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.94.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BCRX opened at $10.78 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 3.03. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $12.90.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.09). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 233.45% and a negative return on equity of 328.70%. On average, research analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Alane P. Barnes sold 13,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $109,378.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,802 shares in the company, valued at $969,543.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCRX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,229,000 after acquiring an additional 475,989 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 369.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $711,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 5,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc designs and develops novel, oral and small-molecule medicines. Its drug candidates include Berotralstat, BCX9930, BCX9250, RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, PERAMIFLU, Galidesivir and Mundesine. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

Read More: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.