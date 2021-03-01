Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Trading Up 7%

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)’s share price was up 7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.65 and last traded at $36.21. Approximately 1,035,929 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 610,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.85.

A number of equities analysts have commented on COWN shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cowen from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cowen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cowen from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cowen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $962.06 million, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.51.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.05. Cowen had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 21.67%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cowen Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.48%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Cowen by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cowen by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Cowen by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 22,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cowen by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 84,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Cowen Company Profile (NASDAQ:COWN)

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

