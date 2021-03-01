Craig Hallum Initiates Coverage on Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Equities researchers at Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.11% from the company’s previous close.

Citi Trends stock traded up $4.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.22. 1,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,816. Citi Trends has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $86.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.91. The firm has a market cap of $833.63 million, a PE ratio of 55.24 and a beta of 1.64.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $199.10 million during the quarter. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 2.07%. Sell-side analysts predict that Citi Trends will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Citi Trends news, CEO David N. Makuen bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.85 per share, with a total value of $43,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 15,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,033.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Christina Short sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $107,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,980.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Citi Trends in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Citi Trends by 498.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Citi Trends by 282.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Citi Trends in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Citi Trends in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 88.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

