Cream Price Tops $0.0015 (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 1st. Cream has a market cap of $66,553.58 and $7.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cream coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cream has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,389.59 or 1.00408822 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00040031 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00009840 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $504.87 or 0.01026396 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $221.47 or 0.00450250 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.49 or 0.00299841 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.98 or 0.00105666 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00006805 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Cream Coin Profile

Cream (CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cream’s official message board is cream.technology . The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Cream

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

