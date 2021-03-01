Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CELZ) Short Interest Down 80.1% in February

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CELZ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, a drop of 80.1% from the January 28th total of 171,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,676,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CELZ traded down $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.04. 28,125,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,128,992. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01. Creative Medical Technology has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.13.

About Creative Medical Technology

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the stem cell research and developing applications to treat male sexual dysfunction and related issues. The company markets its erectile dysfunction (ED) treatment under the Caverstem name to physicians for use with their patients suffering from ED.

