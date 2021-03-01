Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CELZ) Short Interest Down 80.1% in February

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CELZ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, a drop of 80.1% from the January 28th total of 171,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,676,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:CELZ traded down $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.04. 28,125,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,128,992. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01. Creative Medical Technology has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.13.
About Creative Medical Technology
