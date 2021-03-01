Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Northern Trust Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.88.

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $66.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. SS&C Technologies has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $74.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.22 and its 200 day moving average is $65.85.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSNC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2,652.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

