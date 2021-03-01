Credit Suisse Group Increases Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Price Target to $89.00

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $85.00 to $89.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FTCH. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Farfetch from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Farfetch from $31.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $38.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Farfetch presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.43.

Shares of NYSE:FTCH opened at $65.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.41. The firm has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 3.53. Farfetch has a 12-month low of $5.99 and a 12-month high of $73.87.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($6.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($6.15). Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 81.22% and a negative net margin of 77.29%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Farfetch will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Invictus RG acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

