Credit Suisse Group Increases Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Price Target to $27.00

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 25.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HSII. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist boosted their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSII traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.41. The company had a trading volume of 530 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,524. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.11. The company has a market capitalization of $704.90 million, a PE ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 0.84. Heidrick & Struggles International has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $38.41.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. Heidrick & Struggles International had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,172,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,460,000 after purchasing an additional 613,427 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 342.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the fourth quarter worth $549,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 14.7% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 33,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

