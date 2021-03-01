Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.78.

SHLS opened at $34.11 on Monday. Shoals Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $30.04 and a 1-year high of $44.04.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

