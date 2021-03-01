Credit Suisse Group Raises Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target to $2,640.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $2,430.00 to $2,640.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.38% from the company’s previous close.

BKNG has been the topic of several other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,029.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,229.00 to $2,710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,152.23.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,328.51 on Monday. Booking has a one year low of $1,107.29 and a one year high of $2,450.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,144.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,960.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.14, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. During the same period last year, the business earned $23.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booking will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in Booking by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in Booking by 10.0% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 55 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its position in Booking by 1.3% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its position in Booking by 0.5% in the third quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Booking by 0.9% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

