Credit Suisse Group Raises SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Price Target to $52.00

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $34.00 to $52.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SEAS. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $38.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.57.

SeaWorld Entertainment stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.53. 27,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,724. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $51.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 2.37.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 50.54% and a negative return on equity of 352.53%. As a group, analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,715 shares in the company, valued at $4,214,595. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marc Swanson sold 5,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $150,812.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 246,621 shares in the company, valued at $7,299,981.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,100 shares of company stock worth $951,817 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,330,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,044,000 after purchasing an additional 33,359 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $633,000. Interval Partners LP boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 350,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,073,000 after buying an additional 50,511 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,900,000 after buying an additional 84,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,611,000. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

