Credit Suisse Group Raises ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target to $70.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $60.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on ZI. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.67.

ZI stock traded up $4.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.44. 21,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,517,703. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1-year low of $30.83 and a 1-year high of $64.40.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $139.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.44 million. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Todd Crockett sold 754,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total transaction of $44,458,780.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 22C Capital Gp I, L.L.C sold 1,210,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total value of $53,106,954.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,007,693 shares of company stock worth $303,092,797 in the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZI. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 3,232.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the target organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services and insurance, retail, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, healthcare, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and small and medium-sized business.

