Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Outperform Rating for Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF)

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2021


Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on BVRDF. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bureau Veritas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Bureau Veritas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BVRDF traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 680. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.22. Bureau Veritas has a twelve month low of $16.91 and a twelve month high of $28.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.93 and a 200 day moving average of $24.95.

Bureau Veritas Company Profile

Bureau Veritas SA provides testing, inspection, and certification services in the areas of quality, health and safety, environmental protection, efficiency, and social responsibility. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products.

