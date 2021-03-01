Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Outperform Rating for Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF)

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on BVRDF. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bureau Veritas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Bureau Veritas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BVRDF traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 680. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.22. Bureau Veritas has a twelve month low of $16.91 and a twelve month high of $28.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.93 and a 200 day moving average of $24.95.

Bureau Veritas SA provides testing, inspection, and certification services in the areas of quality, health and safety, environmental protection, efficiency, and social responsibility. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products.

