Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Outperform Rating for LafargeHolcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY)

LafargeHolcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut LafargeHolcim from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on LafargeHolcim in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas cut LafargeHolcim from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LafargeHolcim presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

LafargeHolcim stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,297. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.35. LafargeHolcim has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $11.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.17.

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

