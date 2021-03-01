Creditcoin Trading Up 23.9% Over Last Week (CTC)

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 1st. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $4.39 or 0.00008850 BTC on major exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.48 billion and approximately $18.46 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded up 23.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,699.53 or 1.00246175 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00037272 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.49 or 0.00107900 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000252 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 38.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003648 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00011947 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation . Creditcoin’s official website is www.creditcoin.org . Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

