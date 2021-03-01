Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Shares Up 5.3%

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)’s share price shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.18 and last traded at $23.11. 1,276,348 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 701,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.95.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CEQP. Capital One Financial lowered Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Truist upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crestwood Equity Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Get Crestwood Equity Partners alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 3.75.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.30). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $654.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 25,000.00%.

In other news, EVP William H. Moore sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $2,216,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the third quarter worth about $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 44.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 9.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,239 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile (NYSE:CEQP)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services for natural gas.

Further Reading: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.