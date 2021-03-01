Critical Comparison: Flex LNG (FLNG) & Its Competitors

Flex LNG (NYSE: FLNG) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Water transportation” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Flex LNG to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Flex LNG and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flex LNG 0 1 2 0 2.67 Flex LNG Competitors 385 1270 1702 31 2.41

As a group, “Water transportation” companies have a potential downside of 9.12%. Given Flex LNG’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Flex LNG has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Flex LNG and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Flex LNG $119.97 million $16.97 million 5.53 Flex LNG Competitors $2.99 billion $335.32 million 52.12

Flex LNG’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Flex LNG. Flex LNG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Flex LNG and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flex LNG 4.12% 4.10% 1.96% Flex LNG Competitors -16.72% 2.33% 0.77%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.3% of Flex LNG shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.2% of shares of all “Water transportation” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of shares of all “Water transportation” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Flex LNG has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flex LNG’s competitors have a beta of 0.14, meaning that their average stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Flex LNG beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Flex LNG Company Profile

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated six LNG carriers. It also provides chartering and management services. Flex LNG Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

