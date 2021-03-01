Critical Comparison: QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) & Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) and QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Bank of Marin Bancorp has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QCR has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

43.9% of Bank of Marin Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.5% of QCR shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Bank of Marin Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of QCR shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Bank of Marin Bancorp and QCR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of Marin Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00 QCR 0 0 2 0 3.00

Bank of Marin Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $33.00, indicating a potential downside of 13.73%. QCR has a consensus target price of $44.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.89%. Given QCR’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe QCR is more favorable than Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of Marin Bancorp and QCR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of Marin Bancorp 28.41% 8.61% 1.04% QCR 18.59% 10.81% 1.10%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bank of Marin Bancorp and QCR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of Marin Bancorp $109.52 million 4.76 $34.24 million $2.48 15.42 QCR $294.84 million 2.34 $57.41 million $3.66 11.92

QCR has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of Marin Bancorp. QCR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of Marin Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Bank of Marin Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. QCR pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Bank of Marin Bancorp pays out 37.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. QCR pays out 6.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank of Marin Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and QCR has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

QCR beats Bank of Marin Bancorp on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in San Francisco Bay Area, California in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services. It also provides commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as construction financing and home equity lines of credit. In addition, the company offers merchant card and cash management services; credit cards; mobile deposit, remote deposit capture, automated clearing house, and image lockbox services, as well as wire transfers; fraud detection tools; and valet pick-up service for non-cash deposits. Further, it provides wealth management and trust services comprising customized investment portfolio management, trust administration, estate settlement, and custody services, as well as 401(k) plan services; and automated teller machines, and telephone and Internet banking services. As of January 25, 2021, the company operated 21 retail branches, 5 commercial banking offices, and 2 loan production offices located across 7 Bay Area counties. Bank of Marin Bancorp was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Novato, California.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc., a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies. Its loan portfolio comprises loans to small and mid-sized businesses; business loans, including lines of credit for working capital and operational purposes; term loans for the acquisition of facilities, equipment, and other purposes; commercial and residential real estate loans; and installment and other consumer loans, such as home improvement, home equity, motor vehicle, and signature loans, as well as small personal credit lines. In addition, the company engages in leasing machinery and equipment to commercial and industrial businesses under direct financing lease contracts; and issuing trust preferred securities. It serves the Quad Cities, Cedar Rapids, Waterloo/Cedar Falls, Des Moines/Ankeny, and Springfield communities. QCR Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Moline, Illinois.

