Critical Contrast: Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) vs. Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) and Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.7% of Kearny Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.7% of Columbia Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Kearny Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Columbia Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Kearny Financial and Columbia Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kearny Financial $252.93 million 3.78 $44.97 million $0.54 21.02 Columbia Financial $292.72 million 6.29 $54.72 million $0.48 34.04

Columbia Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Kearny Financial. Kearny Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Columbia Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Kearny Financial has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Columbia Financial has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kearny Financial and Columbia Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kearny Financial 17.45% 4.33% 0.69% Columbia Financial 15.57% 5.49% 0.64%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kearny Financial and Columbia Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kearny Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 Columbia Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00

Kearny Financial currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential downside of 20.70%. Columbia Financial has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential downside of 17.38%. Given Columbia Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Columbia Financial is more favorable than Kearny Financial.

Summary

Kearny Financial beats Columbia Financial on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides various loans, such as multi-family and nonresidential real estate mortgage loans, commercial term loans and lines of credit, one- to four-family first mortgage loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit; loans to individuals for the construction of one- to four-family residences, or for various renovations or improvements to an existing dwelling; account loans, overdraft lines of credit, and personal loans; and loans secured by savings accounts and certificates of deposit on deposit. In addition, the company engages in investment activities. As of August 19, 2020, it operated a total of 51 retail branch offices located throughout northern and central New Jersey, and Brooklyn and Staten Island, New York. The company was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Fairfield, New Jersey.

About Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides loans, including multifamily and commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, one- to four-family residential loans, construction loans, home equity loans and advances, and other consumer loans. In addition, the company offers title insurance products; wealth management services; and cash management services, including remote deposit, lockbox service, and sweep accounts. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 64 full-service banking offices in ten of New Jersey's 21 counties. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, New Jersey. Columbia Financial, Inc. is a subsidiary of Columbia Bank MHC.

