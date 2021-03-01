Critical Survey: Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) versus Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA)

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) and Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Verona Pharma alerts:

This table compares Verona Pharma and Geron’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verona Pharma N/A N/A -$40.78 million ($3.10) -2.95 Geron $460,000.00 1,235.14 -$68.55 million ($0.36) -5.08

Verona Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Geron. Geron is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Verona Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Verona Pharma has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Geron has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Verona Pharma and Geron, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verona Pharma 0 0 3 0 3.00 Geron 0 0 6 0 3.00

Verona Pharma presently has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 107.42%. Geron has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 118.58%. Given Geron’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Geron is more favorable than Verona Pharma.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.5% of Verona Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.5% of Geron shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of Geron shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Verona Pharma and Geron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verona Pharma N/A -115.93% -73.68% Geron -21,631.02% -43.76% -37.24%

Summary

Geron beats Verona Pharma on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. Its product candidate, ensifentrine (RPL554), is an inhaled, dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4 that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound. The formulations of ensifentrine are under development for the treatment chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD): nebulized ensifentrine is in Phase 2b clinical development for the maintenance treatment of COPD; and a dry powder inhaler and a pressurized metered-dose inhaler. The company also focuses on developing ensifentrine for the treatment of cystic fibrosis and asthma. Verona Pharma plc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It holds rights to imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor in Phase 2/3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies to reduce dysfunctional blood cell production and enable recovery of normal blood cell production. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.