Croda International (LON:CRDA) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6,271.24

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 6,271.24 ($81.93) and traded as high as GBX 6,310 ($82.44). Croda International shares last traded at GBX 6,304 ($82.36), with a volume of 233,336 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) price target on shares of Croda International in a report on Monday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,195 ($67.87).

Get Croda International alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6,426.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6,271.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.92. The firm has a market cap of £8.80 billion and a PE ratio of 39.65.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.