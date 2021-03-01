Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Price Target Raised to $15.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.78% from the stock’s current price.

CROMF has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.75 to $16.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.55.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CROMF remained flat at $$11.50 on Monday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $11.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.65.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

