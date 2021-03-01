Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Trading Up 6.8%

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) shares were up 6.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.95 and last traded at $11.86. Approximately 361,603 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 250,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.11.

Several research analysts have commented on CCRN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Benchmark raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cross Country Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.19.

The firm has a market capitalization of $445.50 million, a PE ratio of -22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 8.11%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCRN. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,309,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,436,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,219,000 after buying an additional 155,239 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 23.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 787,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after buying an additional 150,316 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 171.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 115,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 72,826 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

