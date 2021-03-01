Crowns (CWS) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.86 Million

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. In the last seven days, Crowns has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Crowns coin can now be bought for about $30.40 or 0.00062087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crowns has a market cap of $16.05 million and $3.86 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.31 or 0.00511247 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.21 or 0.00073952 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00078348 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.76 or 0.00077129 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00055138 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $225.83 or 0.00461249 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000416 BTC.

About Crowns

Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 528,000 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

Buying and Selling Crowns

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowns directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowns should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crowns using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

