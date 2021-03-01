Crust Hits Market Cap of $22.28 Million (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 1st. Crust has a market cap of $22.28 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crust coin can now be purchased for approximately $13.72 or 0.00028412 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Crust has traded up 22.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000489 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00007142 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 283.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Crust

Crust (CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 2,000,010 coins and its circulating supply is 1,624,149 coins. Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . The official website for Crust is www.crust.network . Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork

Buying and Selling Crust

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

