Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Trading 5.1% Higher

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)’s stock price traded up 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $63.52 and last traded at $62.49. 590,113 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 743,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.44.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Cryoport from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Cryoport from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Cryoport from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Cryoport from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.43.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.74 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 16.09 and a current ratio of 16.13.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,199 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 8,179 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,808 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 9,908 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 244,616 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $11,595,000 after purchasing an additional 62,282 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the 3rd quarter valued at about $864,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Cryoport during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $575,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The Global Logistics Solutions segment offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

