Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Trading 5.1% Higher

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)’s stock price traded up 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $63.52 and last traded at $62.49. 590,113 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 743,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.44.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Cryoport from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Cryoport from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Cryoport from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Cryoport from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.43.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.74 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 16.09 and a current ratio of 16.13.
About Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX)
Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The Global Logistics Solutions segment offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.
