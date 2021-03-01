Crypto Village Accelerator Price Up 119.4% Over Last Week (CVA)

Crypto Village Accelerator (CURRENCY:CVA) traded 889% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 1st. In the last seven days, Crypto Village Accelerator has traded 119.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Crypto Village Accelerator token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0763 or 0.00000156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypto Village Accelerator has a market cap of $7.19 million and approximately $154,777.00 worth of Crypto Village Accelerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00059665 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.81 or 0.00782286 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00029223 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00006676 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00060727 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00029862 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00040560 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00044708 BTC.

About Crypto Village Accelerator

Crypto Village Accelerator (CRYPTO:CVA) is a token. It launched on October 16th, 2019. Crypto Village Accelerator’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,163,874 tokens. Crypto Village Accelerator’s official website is cryptovillageaccelerator.com

Crypto Village Accelerator Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Village Accelerator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Village Accelerator should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto Village Accelerator using one of the exchanges listed above.

