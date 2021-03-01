CryptoBonusMiles Trading 11.3% Higher This Week (CBM)

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded up 18% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, CryptoBonusMiles has traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar. CryptoBonusMiles has a total market capitalization of $468,836.29 and approximately $16,837.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CryptoBonusMiles Profile

CryptoBonusMiles (CRYPTO:CBM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,301 coins. The official message board for CryptoBonusMiles is medium.com/@aeronaero . CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoBonusMiles’ official website is cryptobonusmiles.com . The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

Buying and Selling CryptoBonusMiles

