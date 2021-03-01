Cryptrust 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,323.00 (CTRT)

Cryptrust (CURRENCY:CTRT) traded 50.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 1st. One Cryptrust coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Cryptrust has a market capitalization of $28,362.76 and $1,323.00 worth of Cryptrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cryptrust has traded 45.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.25 or 0.00510403 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.75 or 0.00071438 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.51 or 0.00077129 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.60 or 0.00077307 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00053744 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $216.63 or 0.00445389 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.29 or 0.00185636 BTC.

Cryptrust Coin Profile

Cryptrust’s total supply is 8,966,516,684 coins and its circulating supply is 7,092,756,485 coins. Cryptrust’s official Twitter account is @cryptrustdapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cryptrust is cryptrust.io

Cryptrust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptrust directly using US dollars.

