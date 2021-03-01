CTI Logistics Limited (ASX:CLX) Declares $0.02 Interim Dividend

CTI Logistics Limited (ASX:CLX) announced a interim dividend on Monday, March 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, April 11th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.79.

About CTI Logistics

CTI Logistics Limited provides transport and logistics services in Australia. It operates through three segments: Transport, Logistics, and Property. The company offers transport services, such as courier, parcel distribution, taxi truck, fleet management, heavy haulage, line haul, and freight forwarding services.

