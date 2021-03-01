Curio Hits Market Capitalization of $1.04 Million (CUR)

Curio (CURRENCY:CUR) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Curio has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and $44,867.00 worth of Curio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Curio has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. One Curio token can currently be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00001172 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Curio alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00059525 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $381.53 or 0.00780088 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00029463 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00006834 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00060904 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00029756 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00041143 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00045006 BTC.

About Curio

CUR is a token. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Curio’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,823,547 tokens. Curio’s official Twitter account is @CuraNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Curio is curioinvest.com . The official message board for Curio is blog.curioinvest.com

Curio Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Curio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.